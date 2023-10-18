Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park to add picnic shelter

Photo: RDCO

Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park in West Kelowna is getting an upgrade.

Starting Monday, construction will begin to install a new 20-by-30-foot picnic shelter, which will be found between the washroom and the playground.

The park will remain open during construction, with temporary disruptions to the nearby beach trail.

Visitors are reminded to listen and follow construction signage, fencing and worker direction when visiting the park at this time.

The construction of the picnic shelter is expected to take about 10 days.