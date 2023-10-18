Police shoot man following short standoff at porta-potty in West Kelowna, says witness

Photo: Contributed (Bottom) Police, with their weapons drawn, surround a porta-potty in West Kelowna. (Top) The suspect in the standoff being loaded into an ambulance after being shot by police.

UPDATE 2:45 p.m.

A witness tells Castanet police shot a man following a brief standoff at a porta-potty in West Kelowna on Wednesday.

The resident of Skyline Road says heavily-armed officers abruptly descended on the street and trained their weapons on a porta-potty situated on an empty lot.

The resident says officers were shouting at the man to exit the porta-potty.

“He must have been there, 20 minutes or so, and then he came out and then they shot him,” said the witness, adding the suspect “went about 10 metres” before police opened fire.

“I just spoke to the police officer. He's still alive,” said the witness.

The suspect was then loaded into an ambulance.

Crime scene tape is now set up in the area surrounding the porta-potty.

The RCMP's last statement at 2 p.m. said "no further updates provided." They have said the incident is related to another large police response in Kelowna.

The Independent Investigations Office, B.C.'s police watchdog, will be called in to investigate the situation. The agency investigates all police incidents involving serious injury or death, regardless of whether there is any allegations of wrongdoing. Castanet contacted the IIO for comment.

UPDATE 2:10 p.m.

The RCMP have confirmed two major police responses in Kelowna and West Kelowna are related.

In a news release, police say they are investigating an “incident” that took place at a home in the 700 block of Harvey Avenue.

“We are asking the public to avoid the area and anticipate traffic delays while this investigation continues,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

While they have since been given the all-clear, nearby homes, business and a school were placed into a “hold and secure.”

Mounties say a “related investigation” is underway in West Kelowna.

“This investigation is also active and may result in traffic disruptions in the respective neighbourhood,” Della-Paolera said, asking the public to stay away.

In West Kelowna, officers have blocked off both ends of Skyline Lane and have surrounded what appears to be a construction site.

Photos sent to Castanet show officers with their weapons drawn. Police dogs and a drone are at the scene.

ORIGINAL 1:45 p.m.

Residents are reporting a major police presence in West Kelowna’s Lakeview Heights.

Callers to Castanet’s newsroom say they have heard a series of loud bangs while officers focus on an area of Skyline Road.

A police aircraft also appears to be in the air.

It is not known if the incident is related to another large police presence in Kelowna near Harvey Avenue and Richter Street.