No charges for West Kelowna officer after suspect's face broken in arrest

Photo: Colin Dacre

B.C.’s police watchdog has cleared a West Kelowna RCMP officer of wrongdoing in relation to an arrest in February that resulted in a broken face for a hit-and-run suspect.

A report published Monday by the Independent Investigations Office of BC states an officer was called for a hit-and-run report at 8:10 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2023 near the intersection of Elliot and Gossett roads.

The responding officer arrived and spoke to several witnesses who reported the driver of the vehicle had walked away after the crash.

The officer caught up to the suspect. Witnesses told IIO investigators they watched the officer trying to speak to the suspect while holding onto him to stop him from getting away.

The officer then took the suspect to the ground with witnesses reporting that it appeared the Mounties lost his footing and fell onto the suspect. There was snow on the ground at the time.

The suspect refused treatment from an arriving paramedic, who reported the suspect was yelling and flailing when she arrived.

“I don’t need an effing ambulance,” the suspect yelled.

Another civilian witness told investigators the suspect was acting drunk and smelled of alcohol.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where it was found he had two broken orbital bones (eye sockets) along with multiple nasal fractures.

The suspect consented to the sharing of medical information but refused to provide a written statement to IIO investigators, according to the report.

“He did tell investigators that he had been ‘boot f**ked’ by two officers but declined to provide any specific details as to what he meant,” said the IIO report.

The IIO ultimately found that there was no reason to charge the officer.

“It was unfortunate that AP (affected person) was injured during this incident. However, I cannot conclude that the amount of force was unreasonable. It was necessary to get AP under control, as he was walking away from [the officer] after allegedly just taking part in a ‘hit and run,” said the IIO report.

The IIO investigates all incidents involving police and serious injury or death, regardless of if there is any allegation of wrongdoing.