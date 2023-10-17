Westside wine trail hoping to scare up Halloween business after tough summer

Cindy White

The hits just keep coming for the Okanagan wine industry, and for those along the Westside Wine Trail, it’s been especially difficult.

For some, like Niche Wine Co., the McDougall Creek wildfire didn’t just scare away tourists, it also left a path of destruction.

The fire burned all around the vineyard, scorching some vines and destroying a storage shed.

“That burnt our fence, which meant we had a lot of four-legged friends eating the majority of our crop this year,” explains Niche co-founder Joanna Schlosser.

She says deer and bears got into the vineyard, and the bears feasted on the grapes, stripping almost every single one from the vines.

She notes that the past three or four years have really been a challenge. First there was the pandemic, then climate-related setbacks like the heat dome in June 2021, the atmospheric river that shut down highways for weeks, wildfires and back-to-back cold snaps.

“We’ve had two extreme winter events that have really caused a huge among of damage in terms of vine damage, but also in terms of volume of crop.

We’re down in crop across the board, and then here for us at Niche, we’re down altogether based on the fire this year,” says Schlosser.

Over at Off the Grid Organic Winery, they escaped fire damage, but not the fallout.

“It was a little bit slower this year. Still, August was going really well until, of course, the fires. And then, once the tourism ban came on it definitely, basically stopped,” says proprietor Nigel Paynter.

The Westside Wine Trail is trying to scare up some business from locals with a special Halloween themed Trick or Sip event coming up on Oct. 29.

“It’s really kind of a celebration of community, a great chance to get out,” says Schlosser.

There are 14 participating wineries that will be offering special tastings, but also family fun with treats and “spine chilling entertainment.”

The event is also a chance to support those still recovering from this summer’s fires. Trick or Sip ticket revenue will go to the Central Okanagan Fire Relief fund.

Details and tickets can be found here.