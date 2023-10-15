BC Housing extends shelter lease at Super 8 Motel in West Kelowna through the winter

Photo: Google Street View

An "isolation site" for people seeking shelter during the COVID-19 outbreak will remain open at least until the spring of 2024.

BC Housing has confirmed the lease at the Super 8 Motel in West Kelowna has been extended through March 31, 2024.

It had been expected the lease would not be renewed when it expired two weeks ago.

Prior to expiration of the lease, BC Housing indicated it would be working with Turning Points Collaborative Society which operates the site to find "alternative housing for everyone currently accessing the rooms at the Super 8."

The site will now continue to operate through the winter.

"In September 2023, BC Housing’s lease on the Super 8 Motel was extended until March 31, 2024," BC Housing stated in an email to Castanet.

"Turning Points Collaborative Society continues to operate the units for people experiencing homelessness. We know that there’s a need for affordable housing in West Kelowna, which is why we’ve opened more than 220 new homes in West Kelowna since 2017 with another 55 on the way."

The Super 8 Motel has space for 40 people while a temporary shelter next to the gravel pit on Bartley Road, also operated by Turning Points, has capacity for another 38.

West Kelowna council continues to make it a priority to attain more affordable at attainable housing in the city with the help of agencies such as BC Housing.