West Kelowna  

Alleged credit card fraudster arrested in Peachland

Police have made an arrest in connection to credit card fraud in West Kelowna.

RCMP said in a news release that on Sept. 22 a victim reported that a credit card, which he had disposed of two years earlier, had recently been used to fraudulently purchase thousands of dollars in merchandise.

Police say the store's loss prevention officer compiled a month's worth of surveillance evidence, which helped to identify the suspect.

Mounties then executed a search warrant at the suspect's residence in Peachland, leading to the recovery of thousands of dollars in merchandise, obtained through fraudulent use of the credit card.

A woman was arrested and RCMP have recommended 18 criminal charges.

These charges include fraud and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. The suspect is scheduled to make her first court appearance in January 2024.

The fraudulently purchased property was returned to the store.

