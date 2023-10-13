Convertible with top down used to transport fridge on Hwy 97

Photo: Randy Mueller



"Never seen anything like it."

As an appliance delivery person, Randy Mueller says he's seen many ways for people to avoid paying delivery charges — but this takes the cake.

"I couldn't see him, he was all hidden. I could not see who was driving because it was just all fridge," said Mueller.

The sight was so unusual that Mueller managed to snap a photo of a white Chrysler convertible with a fridge strapped into the passenger seat.

"It amazes me what I see on Kelowna roads every day," says Mueller.

The unusual incident happened on Highway 97 at approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, just past Boucherie Road, heading southbound.

"I'm an appliance guy. So that's why I noticed it was a full-size, probably 17 cubic foot fridge, an older one. And it was upside down so it probably will never work again — he probably was taking it to the dump," Mueller says.

It looks like the fridge was strapped down but Mueller says it still didn't look safe.

"It almost looked like he had a seatbelt around it. I'm not sure but I mean, if you were to hit somebody it would come flying out and go right through the windshield."

"I've seen them strapped down in the back of a pickup, if they fall, they usually stay with the pickup. But yeah, you know, I mean he could really wreck his car, good grief," Mueller says.