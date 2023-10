Photo: Contributed

Families of all ages are invited to the Westbank Lions Community Centre for two days full of art.

During the two-day event, a variety of art techniques and mediums will be showcased as more than 20 local artists will have their work on display.

The exhibition will be open on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The art exhibition is free to attend and most of the artwork will be available for purchase.