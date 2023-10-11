Mother-daughter duo from West Kelowna make their Paris Fashion Week debut

Photo: Carolilly Danielle and Donna Scheven at Paris Fashion Week.

A mother and daughter from West Kelowna got the opportunity of a lifetime earlier this month. They took part in Paris Fashion Week.

Creations by Donna and Danielle Scheven of Carolily jewelry were featured on the runway during one of the most prestigious events on the annual international haute couture calendar.

It’s been a meteoric rise to fame for the brand the women launched out of their home in 2015. They also were invited to showcase their jewelry during New York Fashion Week in 2018, and had spreads in Vanity Fair UK, Glamour UK, and British Vogue.

The collection featured in Paris was designed by mom Donna as a homage to women of all ages and the glamorous looks of the past.

“Creating a collection without restrictions or boundaries was as freeing as it was exhilarating,” Donna explained. “Seeing our jewelry walk the runway after months of hard work and numerous design iterations was incredibly validating”.

Their jewelry was featured during the runway show of Silk Epoque by Olga Ziemann. Danielle told Castanet that they didn't know until the day of the show which designer they would be paired with, but they were very happy with the way it came together.

Donna and Danielle also took part in the anniversary celebration for Rolls Royce during their trip overseas. They were making their way back home on Wednesday.

“It has been a surreal experience,” says Danielle. “We had the privilege of participating in New York Fashion Week a few years back, but seeing our jewelry walk the Parisian runways was something else entirely.”

Some of their Paris Fashion Week collection has already sold, but the remaining sets will be available through their website, along with pieces from their more modestly priced signature collection.