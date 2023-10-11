MLA Ben Stewart: More evacuees now eligible for reimbursements

Photo: The Canadian Press Veteran Rob Pullen, left, and Warren Pullen, who were evacuated from their home due to wildfires, sit with their dogs outside their trailer in the parking lot at an evacuation centre, in Kelowna, B.C.

The application process for evacuees impacted by the McDougall Creek wildfire is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on October 15, 2023.

Kelowna West MLA Ben Stewart says more residents may be eligible for reimbursements.

“There was a lot of frustration this summer amongst evacuees from the McDougall Creek wildfire. I conveyed those frustrations and many of the problems faced on the ground to the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness. As a result of those conversations, residents who were on evacuation from their primary residence between August 17 to August 23, 2023, may now be eligible for reimbursement for commercial accommodation and food,” Stewart says.

Applicants will be required to provide receipts for any commercial accommodation they claim, expenses for food will be reimbursed up to $53 per day and receipts will not be required.

“With the window closing on these applications this Sunday, I’m hoping to get the word out to as many folks as possible that they can apply for this important help that we have fought for,” says Stewart.

For those who need a printable PDF of the application click here.

For questions related to the process, you can contact [email protected] or call the Emergency Support Service line during regular business hours at 1-800-585-9559. You can also contact MLA Stewart’s office at [email protected] or 250-768-8426.