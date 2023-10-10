Boucherie Road to close temporarily for fall maintenance

Photo: City of West Kelowna

West Kelowna's Boucherie Road will be temporarily closed for fall maintenance.

Work crews will close Boucherie Rd. between Hayman and Stuart Rd from 5:30 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11 to complete work, including:

Cleaning catch basins and medians

Winterizing irrigation lines

Mowing, trimming, and weeding

The work will require a full closure of the road, bike lanes and sidewalks to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

Motorists are asked by the city to use Highway 97 and Hudson Rd, or Hayman and Stuart Rd. as a detour route.

Crews will maintain access for emergency vehicles, residents living within the immediate area, buses and transit users.