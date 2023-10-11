RCMP searching for pickup truck after it struck a police vehicle and fled the scene

Rob Gibson

UPDATE 11:15 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP now say they attempted to stop the truck that was seen going the wrong way on Highway 97 on Monday afternoon, but the suspects got away.

The video shared with Castanet by Peter Muckle shows the vehicle heading north in the southbound lane in West Kelowna, just after 3 p.m.

Police says they discovered the pickup truck parked in a mall parking lot with two individuals who appeared to be intoxicated and sleeping inside. RCMP determined the truck and the licence plate G89876 were both stolen.

Once officers attempted to speak with the occupants of the truck, the driver suddenly backed up, then accelerated forward, striking and damaging the police vehicle before speeding away.

RCMP did not engage in a pursuit but they received multiple reports throughout the night that the truck was driving recklessly.

"This was a highly volatile and dangerous situation, and we are grateful that neither our officer nor any member of the public was injured as a result of the actions of these individuals," says Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

Kelowna RCMP is actively searching for the grey 2008 Dodge 2500 pickup truck, with body damage as a result of the collision.

"We ask the public that if you see the truck, do not approach it, but instead call 911 and reference Kelowna RCMP file number 2023-60776," says Const. Della-Paolera.

ORIGINAL 4:00 a.m.

A pickup driver going the wrong way on Highway 97 in West Kelowna over the long weekend is getting plenty of attention after the dashcam video was shared on social media.

One social media poster says the pickup was behind them in the turning lane on Highway 97 northbound at Horizon and Boucherie Roads when it crossed the intersection and drove the wrong way on Highway 97.

The video was shared with Castanet by Peter Muckle who says the incident happened Monday, Oct. 9 at 3:30 p.m.

"He was probably doing roughly 20, 30 km/h an hour it's a tight spot and it looked like he was doing it on purpose. Even if it was an accident, you see the cars coming you put your brakes on and back up 100 feet or 200 feet — you don't just keep on going because it's like half a kilometre going the wrong way to get to an exit point."

Muckle says he was driving back from Kamloops on Monday when the incident happened right in front of him.

