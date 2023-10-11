Pickup truck heads wrong way on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

Rob Gibson

A pickup driver going the wrong way on Highway 97 in West Kelowna over the long weekend is getting plenty of attention after the dashcam video was shared on social media.

One social media poster says the pickup was behind them in the turning lane on Highway 97 northbound at Horizon and Boucherie Roads when it crossed the intersection and drove the wrong way on Highway 97.

The video was shared with Castanet by Peter Muckle who says the incident happened Monday, Oct. 9 at 3:30 p.m.

"He was probably doing roughly 20, 30 km/h an hour it's a tight spot and it looked like he was doing it on purpose. Even if it was an accident, you see the cars coming you put your brakes on and back up 100 feet or 200 feet — you don't just keep on going because it's like half a kilometre going the wrong way to get to an exit point."

Muckle says he was driving back from Kamloops on Monday when the incident happened right in front of him.

