Transport truck's shifted load causes major delays on Bennett Bridge

Photo: Contributed A transport truck with damage sustained by a shifted load.

UPDATE 11:05 a.m.

Crews are still working to clear an incident mid-span of the Bennett Bridge that has turned Highway 97 in West Kelowna into a parking lot.

A transport truck carrying steel beams had its load shift, sliding forward, into the cab of the truck.

Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement, RCMP and highway crews are now in the process of securing the load to another rig.

Traffic remains backed up well into West Kelowna, resulting in delays in getting over the bridge eastbound of one to two hours.

UPDATE: 10:01 a.m.

According to Kelowna RCMP, the vehicle incident on William R. Bennett Bridge Tuesday morning involves a semi truck.

Major delays eastbound are still expected at this time.

Google Maps indicates traffic is nearly backed up to Grizzly Rd, approximately 10 km from the crash site.

Castanet will update the story when more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: 8:53 a.m.

A vehicle incident on the William R. Bennett Bridge linking Kelowna and West Kelowna has slowed traffic heading eastbound Tuesday morning.

According to DriveBC, the incident occurred at approximately 8:37 a.m. and the right lane is completely blocked.

Drivers in the area should be on the look out for traffic control and people using the bridge for their commute today should expect major delays.

Castanet will update the story when more information becomes available.