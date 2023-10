Photo: Castanet webcam

A vehicle incident on the William R. Bennett Bridge linking Kelowna and West Kelowna has slowed traffic heading eastbound Tuesday morning.

According to DriveBC, the incident occurred at approximately 8:37 a.m. and the right lane is completely blocked.

Drivers in the area should be on the look out for traffic control and people using the bridge for their commute today should expect major delays.

Castanet will update the story when more information becomes available.