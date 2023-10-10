Over 50 witches hit the water on paddle boards in West Kelowna

Photo: Tammy Bachelier

A group of witches was out on Lake Okanagan Sunday afternoon.

Tammy Bachelier was the organizer behind the West Kelowna Witches Paddle.

She says roughly 50 people showed up in their best witch costumes to take part in the event.

The group, in full gear and with their brooms, took off on paddles at Pritchard Park.

"I'm new to paddleboarding, and I am obsessed. I remember seeing pictures of a bunch of paddleboarding witches. I think they were from California. I asked around if anybody did that here, and someone mentioned that they used to do it out at Kal beach in Vernon."

"I thought, well, why don't we do one here," Bachelier said.

Bachelier says the conditions were perfect for the event.

"It was warm, and there was no wind. We paddled down Frind Estate Winery, and as we were passing all the houses, people were running out and taking pictures, and smiles were everywhere. All the people at the winery who were enjoying the day were running out. Some of the paddlers went in and had wine."

Bachelier says she only knew one other witch who had attended.

"It was nice camaraderie and was just a lot of fun."