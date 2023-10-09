Sunday night crash leaves vehicle destroyed along Highway 97

Photo: Contributed

A car was left totaled Sunday night after a two-vehicle crash along Highway 97 in West Kelowna at Daimler Drive.

The collision took place just after 8 p.m. The cause is unknown at this time.

The other vehicle involved, a black truck, also sustained damage.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue, RCMP, and paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after the crash.

A witness tells Castanet that one woman was inside the car at the time of the crash and appeared to be injured.

The driver of the truck appeared to be uninjured.

Castanet has requested more information from the Kelowna RCMP.