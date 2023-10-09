Fire chief thanks community for help, support amid wildfire crisis

Photo: GoFundMe

As communities continue to rebuild after the McDougall Creek wildfire which burned nearly 14,000 hectares and caused close to 10,000 properties to be evacuated, one fire chief is taking a moment to thank the community for coming together during the fire.

The wildfire sparked on Aug. 15 and burned through much of August and September. Recently, the area restriction around the McDougall Creek wildfire was lifted.

BC wildfire service had implemented an area restriction in August, barring access to the fire area as crews worked to extinguish hot spots and deal with other hazards left by the fire. Now that the restriction has been lifted, thousands of hectares of backcountry are open to the public again.

Some BC Hydro infrastructure destroyed in the fire will also have to be completely rebuilt, which has left some residents in the Blue Grouse Ranch area still without power.

In August, thirteen members of the Wilson’s Landing Fire Department lost their homes to the blaze, including the chief.

Still, Wilson’s Landing Fire Chief Paul Zydowicz penned a letter thanking the community:

“Happy Thanksgiving,

I’ve been thinking about the profound sense of gratitude that I’ve felt since the McDougall Creek wildfire sparked up in the hills above West Kelowna and changed our lives forever. The event was catastrophic and traumatic to the Okanagan community, residents that lost homes and those that were displaced. There really are no words to adequately describe and thank the countless people that decided to make a difference, but I have to try.

Thank you to:

Dominika and the residents of Wilden – your donations and the 3 foot by 4 foot signed thank you card to our fire department meant the world to us. Thank you so much for your thoughtfulness.

Sarah P, who contacted my wife immediately after the fire with clothes for the firefighters and put her in touch with Mamas for Mamas.

Mamas for Mamas - The many women of that organization, through their incredible dedication and hard work, provided basic necessities and support for firefighters that lost homes.

Arne P, thank you for tireless effort in organizing and maintaining the go fund me campaign and writing more than 600 individual thank you messages to the donors. You made that success possible. Thank you to all of the donors that contributed to the campaign. Your selflessness will make the rebuilding process less painful.

Jillian H, Yeti coolers and WKFR. Thank you!

To Kyle and staff at BC Sportswear, thank you for the amazing shirts you designed and donated to us.

Moxies Restaurant for the First Responder evening you held. It was a much-needed respite for us and our families. Cactus Club, King Taps and other Okanagan restaurants that fed us and supported us during the fire.

August Motor Cars, thank you for the Show N Shine and your fundraising efforts.

The regional, distant and international fire departments that left their homes and came in droves to help extinguish our communities on fire. You said, “it’s just the job”: you should know that it didn’t feel like that to us. Your dedication, hard, grueling work and attention to detail showed us and our residents that what you do is so much more.

KFD, thank you for organizing the 2023 Firestorm T-Shirt campaign and the ongoing help and support we receive.

WKFR, thank you for your dedication and professionalism. It’s been a privilege to work with you. NWFR, thank you for always being there for us. Your effort and support will not be forgotten.

BC Wildfire Service. Thank you for coming when we called. Your organization, logistical and operational support and resources are what stopped this fire. Thank you for thousands of hours of toil.

Regional Fire Chiefs, Fire Chiefs Association of BC and Office of the Fire Commissioner. Thank you for the mentorship and resources you have provided our fire department.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan and the Regional Board for your unwavering care and support through the EOC and emergency services. From securing temporary accommodations to daily phone calls and emails, you help us keep going.

The Salvation Army. You folks are a machine. Thank you for the clothing donations and feeding the mass of people involved in this event.

United Way for your ongoing efforts with the Wildfire Recovery Fund. Thank you for the organization and infrastructure necessary to maintain this level of ongoing support.

The Kelowna Rockets and West Kelowna Warriors Hockey clubs. Thank you for the appreciation and recognition you have given to our efforts. It means so much.

Our families, local societies, associations and residents of the Wilson’s Landing Fire Protection area. Thank you for the incredible emotional support we have received. Thank you for organizing the accommodations for displaced fire fighters, thank you for the long-term leases at reduced rates. Thank you for the offers of clothing, food and daily necessities of life. Thank you for the incredible human emotion and empathy you have shown our firefighters.

WLFD, thank you for your courage, professionalism and rising to the occasion throughout this event. Your dedication and selflessness are humbling.

To anyone that I’ve omitted and the many that chose to stay anonymous, thank you for all that you did.

As the fire slowly burns out in the backcountry, I look forward to our community rebuilding and being stronger than ever.

Paul Zydowicz

Fire Chief

Wilson’s Landing Fire Department”