Photo: Google Traffic

A two-car collision along Highway 97 and Daimler Drive in West Kelowna has brought traffic to a halt.

A bystander describes the crash as 'serious' and tells Castanet that a truck and a small vehicle were involved.

The crash is believed to have occurred just after 8 p.m.

The cause is unknown at this time.

Castanet has requested more information from the Kelowna RCMP.

