Power has been restored after vehicle took out pole Saturday night

Photo: Contributed BC Hydro crews working to replace a power pole on Shannon Lake Road.

UPDATE: 11:10 a.m.

Power has been fully restored to thousands of homes in West Kelowna Sunday morning.

After a vehicle took out a power pole on Shannon Lake Road late Saturday night, BC Hydro crews worked through the night to restore power to thousands of homes in the area.

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, power has been fully restored to all homes.

UPDATE: 8:45 a.m.

Power restoration in West Kelowna is taking longer than first expected.

While BC Hydro initially said power was expected to be restored to the Rose Valley and Shannon Lake area by 9 a.m. Sunday morning, that estimate has been moved to 11 a.m.

The outage was caused late Saturday night, when a vehicle hit a power pole at Shannon Lake Road and Shannon Ridge Drive. Shannon Lake Road has been closed between Shannon Ridge Drive and Asquith Road as crews work to replace the damaged power pole.

A person in the area says at one point in the night, the outage impacted more than 6,800 homes in the area, but power has been restored to some.

ORIGINAL: 7 a.m.

Close to 2,000 homes are without power in West Kelowna Sunday morning following a late-night vehicle crash.

According to BC Hydro, 1,826 properties in the Rose Valley and Shannon Lake area have been impacted by the outage.

The power first went out at 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.

BC Hydro says the outage was caused by a vehicle crash, but it's not clear where the crash occurred.

Power is expected to be restored by 9 a.m. Sunday.