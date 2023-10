Photo: BC Hydro

Close to 2,000 homes are without power in West Kelowna Sunday morning following a late-night vehicle crash.

According to BC Hydro, 1,826 properties in the Rose Valley and Shannon Lake area have been impacted by the outage.

The power first went out at 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.

BC Hydro says the outage was caused by a vehicle crash, but it's not clear where the crash occurred.

Power is expected to be restored by 9 a.m. Sunday.