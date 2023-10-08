Camp OAC hopeful to rebuild after devastating wildfire destruction

West Kelowna’s Camp OAC has been a Christian summer camp for youth in the community for nearly 75 years, but the McDougall Creek wildfire ripped through the campsite earlier this year, destroying the majority of its cabins.

As people came to say their goodbyes this weekend, Camp OAC is getting ready to rebuild.

“I’m definitely going to miss the sort of rustic vibe the camp sort of had because the structures were older. I think the main one I’m going to miss is the dining hall. Beautiful a-frame building by the lake, absolutely stunning and it’s gone now,” said Camp Leader Oliver Dickieson.

“I just had so many fun times in there eating some really fun meals, we had some really fun little marshmallow dodgeball wars. It was an absolute blast and I’m definitely going to miss it.”

As Camp OAC workers and camp goers came by the site to check out the destruction, one of the only things left standing was a Cross on the property's dock, which was mostly burned down.

Priest Nick Pang of Penticton tells Castanet it's a sign of hope.

“The Cross is the sign of ending, but it’s also the sign of new beginnings and things that come after. Things that come after a blaze, that come after destruction and death, so we are hopeful for what that means for this place and we’re looking forward to what it might bring ahead,” said Pang, who came in for the day to check out the campground for himself and to say his goodbyes.

Camp OAC Director Ian Dixon confirmed he has the demolition permit to start clean up — a process that he believes could take some time.

Dixon says the number one priority for the camp is to have kids back in time for next summer.

“What does camp look like? We know it’s going to be different. The long term is working on the heavier infrastructure and rebuilding because of the quantity of what we lost here. It is going to take a while.”

With the rebuilding of Camp OAC expected to cost between $2,000,000 and $3,000,000, the camp is looking for donations from the community, which you can find directly through their website or by contacting Camp OAC directly.