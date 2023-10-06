No timeline for rebuild of BC Hydro infrastructure wiped out by McDougall Creek wildfire

Photo: BC Hydro Crews work to replace damaged power infrastructure along Westside Road, in the wake of the McDougall Creek wildfire.

Some BC Hydro infrastructure destroyed in the McDougall Creek wildfire will have to be totally rebuilt.

While most repair work is done and electricity has been restored to the bulk of the properties in the Westside Road area impacted by the fire, two sites will need extensive work.

“The first one, it’s actually a microwave and radio site at the top of Blue Grouse Mountain. That one’s got a line that feeds five customers. For that one we have to do a complete rebuild of that line,” said Dave Cooper, BC Hydro public affairs officer.

The second site affects a pocket of 12 costumers in the Blue Grouse Ranch area.

“That area requires a complete rebuild of the line that feeds those customers. But we have been asked to kind of reevaluate the placement of the line and all the poles along that stretch, so we are going to reevaluate that system there,” said Cooper.

“From what I’ve been told by our field manager, is that there are no residents that could return to that area. I guess all those 12 homes were all destroyed or heavily damaged beyond repair.”

He wasn’t able to give a timeline for the electrical system rebuilds, which could be a problem for the affected property owners if and when they start to rebuild.

Cooper expects BC Hydro crews to continue to work on repairs well into the winter.

“For the most part we work all through the winter and we have a lot of projects that we still work on, even through the snow. It does, obviously, create additional challenges as opposed to say working in the spring or summer. Obviously a frozen ground a lot harder to dig through, but our crews work all year round.”

The McDougall Creek fire destroyed or damaged 426 power poles and about 27 kilometres of power lines. It also took out lines providing Rogers/Shaw and Telus services, leaving many customers in the Westside Road area without internet, cable or landline telephone service.

The power company has been coordinating with other utilities since the fire to replace burnt or downed poles.

“In situations like this we always communicate our plans and progress with the other utilities so that they’re kind of aware of where we’re at. For example, a lot of our poles are jointly owned or it’s shared with TELUS. We certainly communicate with them and keep them apprised of the plan and where we’re at,” adds Cooper, who says he believes BC Hydro crews responded quickly and efficiently during this summer’s wildfires.