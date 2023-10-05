Thieves strip copper from what remains of burned Westside summer camp

The Okanagan Anglican Camp on Westside Road is holding an open house Saturday in advance of recovery work after the McDougall Creek wildfire.

The children's summer camp, which has been in operation for 73 years, was mostly destroyed by the fire. Prior to the destruction, it helped thousands of children experience summer on Okanagan Lake with over 50 acres of land, including beaches and forest.

"We just want to give people the opportunity to kind of see the camp and make their peace with it before we well, demolition is not the right word, because it's basically all demolished already. But before we kind of start working on the cleanup process," says camp director Ian Dixon.

Unfortunately, what is left of the camp has been hit by thieves.

Dixon said they discovered this week that crooks stripped the copper piping and plumping supplies from the remaining bathroom and shower buildings.

"The camp identified that 26 structures were lost and five survived. We now have damage to two out of the five remaining structures as they have broken down walls to access the piping," Dixon said.

Plans are already in the works to rebuild the camp, but the price tag is still being worked out.

"We're expecting it to probably be somewhere between two to three million, but until we actually get everything straightened out with insurance it'll be hard to know."

Dixon says they are hopeful that they will be able to expand the camp so more children will have the opportunity to enjoy it in the future.

"We've invited a lot of the kids at that camp this summer — some of them were evacuated from the camp 12 hours before it burned down. So lots of emotions, and hopefully, a positive opportunity where people can start looking to the future. And we can start, hopefully, to connect with some donors and see where their support is going to be to help rebuild," says Dixon.

Anyone interested in visiting is advised that there will be no amenities at the camp, including washrooms. water or electricity.

Other considerations include:

Anyone under the age of 18 will need a parent or guardian with them.

There are many hazards around the property and people will be asked to sign a waiver when they arrive at the camp.

Wear long clothing, and suitable shoes and bring a mask.

The open house will run Oct. 7 between 1 p.m and 3 p.m. at 2411 Westside Place.

Dixon says he is hopeful the camp will be able to operate in a limited fashion next summer.

This past summer, before the fire, an estimated 1,500 kids visited the site.

"Next summer, the goal would obviously be a lot less, but to try to run something similar, it'll be a little more outdoorsy with lack of infrastructure but we're just hoping to be able to kind of do something so that we keep our community engaged."

If you would like to donate to the rebuilding of Camp OAC, they are accepting donations through CanadaHelps. To spare you the processing fee, the camp asks that any large donations be made by contacting [email protected] to make arrangements.

"This will ensure the full amount goes toward helping the camp rebuild," Dixon says.