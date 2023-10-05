Those evacuated along Westside Rd. still without cable, internet

Photo: BC Hydro BC Hydro crews working to replace power lines along Westside Road last month.

Residents along Westside Road have been without internet, cable and landline phone service since they've returned home from evacuation, and they're having a hard time finding out when these services might return.

About 10,000 properties were evacuated during the destructive McDougall Creek wildfire back in August, with some residents unable to return for more than a month. Close to 200 homes were destroyed by the wildfire, as it burned through whole neighbourhoods, largely along Westside Road.

The fire also took out plenty of infrastructure, including 426 BC Hydro power poles and about 27 kilometres of power lines. Along with this, lines providing Rogers/Shaw and Telus services were also destroyed, leading to the long-term service outages.

One Wilson's Landing resident, Karen, has been unable to get any information about when she can expect her Rogers/Shaw services to return.

“Our house is still standing but the poles all went down; I understand all of that, but it would be nice if Shaw, the communications company, would communicate with its customers,” Karen told Castanet. “We would like to know an approximate time that our services are coming back.

“Phone, internet and cable is all down and there has been no communication to us as a customer saying 'this is what we're doing.' And that's all we want.”

Castanet has heard from a number of other residents along Westside Road with similar concerns, and it appears a straight answer is hard to come by.

In an emailed response that came five days after Castanet posed the question, Rogers spokesperson Nilani Logeswaran would not provide an estimate as to when their services may be restored to residents along Westside Road.

“Our crews are working with hydro authorities and local infrastructure owners to restore services as soon as possible,” Logeswaran said.

“We are currently working to restore in areas where hydro poles have already been replaced by BC Hydro and have brought in additional crews to help. There is a section of roughly 15 poles that belong to another local infrastructure owner and will need to be replaced by them prior to any restoration work being conducted.”

As of Sept. 14, BC Hydro said they'd replaced 400 out of their 426 damaged power poles.

Meanwhile, four days after Castanet reached out, Telus spokesperson Olivia Andolfatto says their services likely won't be back on for most of these residences until early November.

“Our technicians have restored TV and internet service in the West Kelowna Estates and are currently working to install new fibre lines throughout Rose Valley, Bear Creek, Nahun, Cinnabar Creek, Traders Cove and Wilson’s Landing, giving customers access to TELUS’ most advanced PureFibre network for the first time,” Andolfatto said.

“We anticipate that these restoration efforts and PureFibre upgrades will be completed by early November.”

Andolfatto says a temporary microwave radio tower has been installed on Black Knight mountain, east of Kelowna, to provide wireless cell coverage for the time being, while Logeswaran notes they're waiving cell data overage fees for Rogers and Fido customers who are impacted by the service outages.

Neither company addressed their customers' concerns about not being able to get any information themselves. Rogers' spokesperson Logeswaran said a text message was sent to impacted residents on Sept. 19, “informing them of the cause for extended service interruption and crediting of services,” but no estimated timeline of restoration has been provided.