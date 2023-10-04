Central Okanagan decision makers get educated about agriculture

Photo: RDCO Group of elected officials and industry partners at Paynters Fruit Market.

Local politicians and bureaucrats were given a tour Tuesday of some of the Central Okanagan’s most successful agriculture and wine operations.

The “familiarization tour” was hosted by the Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission and Tourism Kelowna in an effort to educate decision makers on industry-specific issues.

“It was a privilege to connect with agriculture and viticulture leaders to learn about the opportunities and challenges that these industries are currently facing. In the wake of the devastating Grouse Complex wildfires and extreme weather, we know a collaborative approach will be key to recovery,” said Loyal Wooldridge, chair of the RDCO Board.

“The wisdom and expertise shared has enriched our understanding to potential solutions to support these sectors and pave the way for sustainable economic resiliency.”

Attendees visited Paynters Fruit Market in West Kelowna, where they met owner Jennay Oliver, alongside Avi and Binny Gill, owners of Farming Karma.

Farming Karma has found big success in recent years through their soda line.

“Our family has been growing fruits in the Okanagan for 30+ years. Through Farming Karma sodas, we were able to innovate and diversify, which is essential for farmers in today’s economic climate. Increasing volatility in weather patterns and crop returns is making it hard for small-scale farmers to sustain their operations,” said Binny Boparai-Gill, president and co-founder of Farming Karma Fruit Company

“It is critical that farming is seen as a viable career option by the next generation in order to ensure long-term success of BC’s agriculture sector.”

The group also visited Quails Gate Winery, where they received a viticulture update, and heard from Okanagan College president Neil Fassina about the college’s new centre for food, wine and tourism.

"The key to fostering prosperous and sustainable growth in our region lies in building strong connections and understanding between industry leaders, elected officials and community partners,” said Krista Mallory, ,anager of the Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission.

“Through hosting a familiarization tour for regional elected officials and community partners, we aim to create a platform where the challenges and opportunities faced by the agriculture and viticulture sectors can be effectively shared.”