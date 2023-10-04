McDougall Creek area restriction lifted, backcountry reopens

Photo: Contributed

The area restriction around the McDougall Creek wildfire has now been lifted, reopening thousands of hectares of backcountry that burned through much of August and September to the public.

The massive wildfire grew to almost 14,000 hectares in size and rolled through whole neighbourhoods along Westside Road, after it was first sparked Aug. 15. Close to 10,000 properties were evacuated at the peak of the fire's activity.

The BC Wildfire Service implemented an area restriction in August, barring access to the fire area as crews worked to extinguish hot spots and deal with other hazards left by the fire.

After it was renewed once in September, the area restriction officially expired Tuesday, meaning the area west of Westside Road, in the hills above West Kelowna, is once again open to the public. This includes Bear Creek Provincial Park and the area accessed off Bear Lake Main forest service road.

“There are still some hazards present, so people should be aware of any danger trees or ash pits that might be in the area if they decide to go in there,” said BCWS Fire Information Officer Shaelee Stearns.

While the BCWS area restriction has now expired, several Regional District of Central Okanagan's parks remain closed to the public, including Rose Valley, Raymer Bay, Stephens Coyote Ridge and Traders Cove regional parks.

At its peak, hundreds of firefighters worked daily on the large fire, but firefighters are no longer on the ground at McDougall Creek fire.

“It's being monitored daily, but crews have completed all their objectives on that fire,” Stearns says.

But about 24 firefighters continue to work on the nearby Glen Lake fire, burning west of Peachland.

“They continue to work on identifying hotspots from drone scanning and getting in close to those using direct attack methods,” Stearns says.

The Glen Lake fire is considered “held,” which means it's not likely to spread beyond predetermined boundaries, while the McDougall Creek fire is considered “under control.”