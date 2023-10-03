Bikes For All urges people to donate a bike for a kid

Photo: Elevation Outdoors Some of the bikes donated during the 2022 Bikes For All campaign.

Here’s your chance to get rid of that old bicycle taking up space in your garage or shed and to help young people at the same time.

Smith Creek Cycle in West Kelowna is urging people to drop off old kids bikes at their location at 2440 Main Street until Nov. 30 as part of it’s Bikes For All Campaign, in conjunction with local charity Elevation Outdoors.

The bikes will be repaired and given to youngsters who can’t otherwise afford one, just in time for Christmas. Those that can’t be fixed will be used for parts or recycled.

“As a bike shop we typically refer families that can’t afford bikes to programs such as Elevation Outdoors. Unfortunately, not everyone can get into a program. (Timing, child’s age, program is full, etc.) Hopefully this program can allow more kids to have their own bikes at home, to have their own sense of freedom that will help them get outside and enjoy something they wouldn’t otherwise be able to experience,” said Smith Creek Cycle in a news release.

The goal of the Bikes For All campaign is to get any many kids on bikes as possible. In the last two years, over 100 children have received a refurbished set of wheels, through the support of community partners Brain Trust Canada and Bikeways.

Last year saw 55 bikes were provided to members of the community ranging in age from two and up.

Any family interested in one of the refurbished bikes can apply here.