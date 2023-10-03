Truck hauling excavator damages Highway 97 overpass on Westside

Photo: Colin Dacre A truck hauling an excavator damaged the Westside Road overpass in West Kelowna on Tuesday.

A truck towing an excavator took a chunk out of a Highway 97 overpass in West Kelowna on Tuesday morning.

The arm of an excavator being hauled by a truck bearing MJI Contracting Inc. branding hit the Westside Road overpass, damaging it, sometime before 10 a.m.

The truck pulled over at the side of the highway after hitting the structure. RCMP and provincial highways contractor AIM Roads attended and were seen dealing with the load.

Castanet News has reached out to police and the Ministry of Transportation for comment.

Overpass strikes have become somewhat of an epidemic in B.C. in recent years, especially in the Lower Mainland.

This is the 12th overpass or bridge strike by a commercial carrier in B.C. this year, according to a provincial database.