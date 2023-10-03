Celebrate the harvest Saturday at Gellatly Nut Farm

Photo: Visit Westside Gellatly Nut Farm

An event to celebrate the autumn harvest will take place Saturday at B.C.’s oldest working nut farm in West Kelowna.

Live music, heritage demonstrations and activities for the whole family will be offered at Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park.

“Stroll the century-old nut orchard and gather walnuts, chestnuts, buartnuts and more,” said the RDCO.

The free event runs Oct. 7 between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., with a break in demonstrations between noon and 12:30 p.m.

Activities include:

guided walks with park interpreters

watercolour painting with supplies provided

wood turning demonstrations

live musical performances

gathering walnuts, chestnuts and more

Park visitors are welcome to purchase nuts from the booth by cash or e-transfer or pick their own with buckets provided for in-park use only.

Visitors are asked to pick from the ground only— and not climb trees. Nuts fall to the ground when they are ripe enough to gather.