Greater Westside Board of Trade puts out call for annual Key Business Awards

Photo: Colin Dacre

Greater Westside Board of Trade is once again searching for its best businesses, non-profits and entrepreneurs.

The chamber of commerce’s 22nd annual Key Business Awards are coming up, and the nomination window is now open. There are 12 awards that will be given to the cream of the crop when it comes to Westbank First Nation and West Kelowna businesses.

The nomination window is open until Friday, Oct. 6, and the award categories, with sponsor in parentheses, are:

• Tourism & Hospitality (Kelly O’Bryan’s)

• Technology and Innovation Award (Hero Security)

• Arts and Entertainment Award (Hergott Law)

• Home Based Business of the Year (Snap Commercial Photography)

• Community & Public Service (City of West Kelowna)

• Indigenous Business

• New Business (WK Group LLP)

• Young Entrepreneur

• Small Business (TD Benefits)

• Large Business (Pushor Mitchell)

• Platinum Service Provider

• Environmentally Sustainable Business (Gorman’s)

If you would like to nominate a business, non-profit or entrepreneur, you can do so here. Winners from the previous three years are ineligible to win in the same category.