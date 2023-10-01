Peachland property destined for townhomes sold for more than $3 million

Photo: William Wright Commercial

A prime piece of Peachland property recently sold for more than $3 million.

The 1.17-acre townhouse site, located at 5971 Princess St., was purchased for $3.07 million. The land has been approved for 18 townhouse units with lake views and rooftop patios.

William Wright Commercial’s Josh Jawanda brokered the sale of the land, which is located just to the east of the new Somerset Reach development.

Any new development on the site will be visible from Highway 97, which is located just down the hill from Princess Street.