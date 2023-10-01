West Kelowna cadet honoured for leadership

Photo: Master Warrant Officer Isabel Sun-Obligacion Warrant Officer Second Class Justin Hall (left) receiving the Order of Saint George medal by Major Thor Toms (right) on September 28, 2023.

A West Kelowna cadet has received a distinguished service medal for leadership and setting a positive example as a role model.

At the end of every summer, the order of St. George medal is awarded to honour the top staff cadets who made a major contribution during cadet training.

This year's recipient is Warrant Officer 2nd Class Justin Hall, of 909 Peregrine Squadron Royal Canadian Air Cadets, who received his award at a ceremony Thursday in West Kelowna.

For the past five years, Hall has been a member of the 909 Peregrine Squadron, based in West Kelowna. This year Hall gained more leadership experience by spending 51 days as a staff member at summer camp.

“Seeing his growth and him coming out of his shell over the years is amazing. He’s dedicated, very organized, and sees the bigger picture," says Hall's commanding officer, Captain Mowry.

Hall is being recognized for his work in Terrace and in Vernon his goal for the summer was to become a better leader, and a senior cadet, and create a supportive and cohesive community where teamwork thrives.

“I appreciated the way he carried out his duties. He managed to stand out as someone who just does a job and convinces others to follow in the common task. I think it’s easy for others to follow him because he carries himself well," Mowry continued.

"His entire journey has been remarkable and inspiring. Warrant Officer 2nd Class Hall has many great qualities of a leader but is also a wonderful friend. His next goal is to make it into the Air Cadet Powers Pilots License Scholarship Program," says Lt(N) Gregory Judas, who worked with Hall in Terrace.

The 909 Peregrine Royal Canadian Air Cadets are recruiting people between the ages of 12-18 years old.

