Westbank Centre dog park to move nearby

Photo: City of West Kelowna

West Kelowna's downtown dog park is moving, but is not going far.

The dog park in Westbank Centre Park will be permanently closed on Oct. 3 as crews start the process of relocating it nearby, just across the park.

The dog park is located on land now needed for the George Pringle Secondary School reconstruction.

Construction of the relocated dog park is expected to be completed later this fall, subject to weather.

Other dog parks in West Kelowna that can be used during this time include