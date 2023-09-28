All Central Okanagan evacuation alerts lifted, state of emergency ends

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Heavy equipment working the Glen Lake wildfire

As rain has fallen across the region for several days, all evacuation alerts in the Central Okanagan have now been rescinded and the local State of Emergency is over.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre made the announcement Thursday morning, following one of the most destructive fire seasons in the region. The province-wide state of emergency for wildfires expired back on Sept. 14.

While most of Peachland was placed on evacuation alert earlier this month due to the Glen Lake wildfire, the evacuation orders for the eight properties near the fire were downgraded to alerts on Monday and the bulk of the alerts were rescinded. Now, the few remaining alerts have also been rescinded.

The BC Wildfire Service declared the fire “held” on Monday, meaning it's not likely to spread beyond predetermined boundaries.

But despite this development, fire crews continue to work on the fire, mopping up hot spots, completing containment lines and assessing and falling danger trees.

The fire quickly grew to 1,116 hectares in size west of Peachland after it was first sparked Sept. 16. While the eight properties were evacuated, no structures are believed to have been impacted.