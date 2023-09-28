Snow possible on high-elevation passes tonight in Southern Interior

Photo: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement advising of high-elevation snow possible on the Okanagan Connector and Highway 3 tonight.

The national forecaster says snow is possible at the Pennask Summit on Highway 97C and Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass on Highway 3.

Up to 2 centimetres is expected by Friday morning.

An upper trough over the B.C. Interior will bring cool and unsettled conditions tonight, Environment Canada says.

Snow levels will lower to near 1,500 metres, allowing precipitation to fall as snow.

Snow levels will increase during the day on Friday.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Winter tires or chains are required on all mountain highways in B.C. as of Oct. 1.