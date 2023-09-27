West Kelowna council moves 401-unit housing development on Auburn Road to public hearing

Photo: City of West Kelowna Development site (yellow) and roads improvements proposed nearby.

A 401-unit housing development on Auburn Road in West Kelowna received second reading Tuesday after the developer agreed to share costs of road improvements.

Earlier this year council deferred second reading pending information on cost sharing of off-site traffic improvements.

The development site is in an area near Const. Neil Bruce middle school already beset with traffic congestion including what staff describe as "intersection failure and safety concerns."

"With intersections in the area already experiencing near failing levels of services without development traffic, the applicant has proposed a 50/50 cost share for all off-site improvements, including those located outside the city’s jurisdiction," staff told council.

The proposal agreed to by the applicant includes the sharing of approximately $1.7 million in traffic improvements.

These would include dual left-turn lane on Daimler Drive to Hwy 97 ($300,000) as part of Phase 1 of the development, Auburn Road roundabout ($1.15 million) and Old Okanagan /Byland /Daimler intersection through restriction ($250,000) as part of Phase 2.

"There are concerns with the cost sharing proposal as a portion of the works are located outside of the city’s jurisdiction where improvements are not generally funded by the city," the staff report says.

"Further, the proposed improvements are not currently identified as part of the city’s capital works plan and are not eligible for Development Cost Charge credits. As such final determination of the cost sharing proposal will require additional consideration at third reading following public input."

Staff indicate the costs included as only estimates and will be more clearly known after completion of a design review.