Boucherie Grind taking place Sunday in West Kelowna

Photo: CRIS Adaptive Adventures

CRIS Adaptive Adventures is gearing up for their sixth annual Boucherie Grind this weekend.

Adaptive Adventures is an organization that enables outdoor urban-based experiences for people that require additional support. On Sunday, they were joined by the West Kelowna Fire Rescue on-call team for a timed race up Mount Boucherie that's open to the public.

On 3.4 kilometres of trail, people involved in the mountain race can decide if they want to run it, walk it, jog it or hike the mountain.

"This is the first event back since the pandemic, so we're really excited to get things going this weekend," said executive director Nicole Chirkoff.

To add to the event after a few years on pause, organizers have brought in live music by the rock band Crisprr, a food truck for some after race eats, as well as some family-friendly activities that will be put on by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.

Proceeds raised at this event will be split, with money going towards West Kelowna wildfire relief, as well as Adaptive Adventures, to help purchase the specialized equipment necessary to take disabled individuals on hikes, paddles and other adventures.

People are asked to meet in the sports field of Mount Boucherie Senior Secondary School ahead of the event located at 2751 Cameron Rd., West Kelowna.

The race kicks off at 9 a.m. on Oct. 1 and people interested in joining the event as a participant can sign up through the Zone4 website.