Infamous houseboat's owner says his dream has finally come to an end

Photo: Contributed

The owner of the houseboat anchored off of Bear Creek Provincial Park for the past 20 years thinks this is the final chapter in the home's long and infamous history.

"It just went on and on and on for 20 years. Finally, they decided to do something about it," said Ted Doucette.

Doucette says he had a dream involving out-of-town golfers 20 years ago when he first anchored the houseboat on Okanagan Lake.

"We just wanted a hotel for them to come on a package deal where I would arrange tee times and everything for people coming from out of province or from Vancouver or whatever. It was a good idea. But it never got that far."

Doucette tells Castanet his dream came to an end after a wind storm blew the houseboat ashore near Bear Creek Park. BC Parks took the opportunity to tow the derelict boat, which has been the subject of countless complaints, to Sutherland Bay where it is now being dismantled.

Doucette's boat was the subject of constant back and forth between Transport Canada and BC Parks. Local politicians have been calling for its removal for years.

"They've been asking me for four years or so to get it out of there, there's no place where I can get another buoy so that meant there was no place on Okanagan Lake where I could take it," Doucette said, adding the only suggestions he was given were to buy lakefront property haul the boat out of the water and live on it.

"I kind of have to look at it like, I've stayed 11 years there with no fees, no taxes, no rent. I mean it cost me a lot of money to build that boat and put it back together but..."

Doucette says he now lives in Rutland and has not lived on the lake for years.

"It actually got too much for me, I'm 76 this year, and it was too hard for me."

Over the years the boat has been vandalized and not long ago a woman named Shelley Styba even attempted to claim ownership.

"If it wasn't parks after me, it was vandals or the environmental people wondering where my sewer was going? I passed a sewer inspection and everything."

Doucette has not gone to visit his boat since it was hauled to Sutherland Bay and he has no idea if he'll be getting a bill to tow and dismantle the boat.

"I'm hoping they'll just take it and not charge me for dismantling it and everything. But there's some talk around that, you know, Shoreline is doing it, and there's gonna be a fee involved. But I haven't seen anything like that yet."

B.C.'s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy confirmed the houseboat has been moored on a buoy authorized by Transport Canada since 2004.

BC Parks authority under the Park Act is limited to 100 metres of the foreshore.

"When the structure drifted into the boundary of the park and became grounded for an extended period of time, BC Parks was able to act to have it removed," the ministry said in a statement to Castanet.

Wayne Carson, RDCO Central Okanagan West director, suggested attention will now turn to the other boats now moored off Bear Creek Park.

Doucette, however, doesn't think they are doing any harm.

"They're not bothering anybody as far as I'm concerned. But the law states that they can't be there and none of those boats have a permit from the federal government. They just parked there."

"So I mean, the provincial government could come in there anytime and just haul them out. If they want to. They had a little harder time doing it with me because I had a federal government permit to be there."

Doucette says he's not interested in pursuing legal action against anybody at this point. "I'm not in a position where I want to spend six or eight grand to look for a lawyer and take it to court or anything like that. If I wanted to tear it apart, it would probably cost me $40,000."