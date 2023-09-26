Police arrest Alberta prolific offender in West Kelowna

Photo: File Photo

The RCMP have arrested an Alberta-based criminal well known to police.

Police say Gregory Deviat of Cochrane, Alta., was arrested in Kelowna on Sept. 20 after allegedly stealing a black Ford F-150 pickup truck and trailer and using it for criminal activity.

The truck was determined by police to have been stolen from Alberta, while the trailer was taken from a Kelowna residence overnight on September 15.

Several officers conducted surveillance on the pickup truck and trailer, which eventually stopped at a West Kelowna commercial location.

According to the RCMP, the lone occupant of the vehicle was taken into custody without incident.

RCMP say Deviat is the same man who prompted a shelter in place warning in Bow Ridge, Atla. on Sept. 11 after being seen leaving his house with a gun.

The man has several warrants and numerous charges pending out of Alberta and is supposed to be on 24-hour house arrest in Cochrane.

The matter remains under investigation as additional property located within the stolen trailer is also believed to be associated to recent local property theft, say police.

“The proactive enforcement teams remain vigilant and are strategically targeting those individuals responsible for our community’s property crimes," said Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay of the Kelowna Target Team.

Deviat remains behind bars.