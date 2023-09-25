Evacuation alerts lifted for all but one property around McDougall Creek fire

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The BC Wildfire Service says nearby communities can expect to see smoke rising from hot spots at the McDougall Creek wildfire for some time.

Evacuation alerts are being lifted from all remaining properties near the McDougall Creek wildfire, except for one address.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations announced the decision, in consultation with the BC Wildfire Service, West Kelowna Fire Rescue and Regional District of Central Okanagan Fire Services.

The remaining evacuation orders were downgraded to alerts last week. Only property is still on order at 550 Westside Road, near Raymer Bay.

Last week the BC Wildfire Service declared the fire was being held and it was removed as a wildfire of note of Saturday. However, although cooler, wetter weather has arrived in the region, nearby communities should still expect to see smoke rising from within the fire’s perimeter for some time.

Crews continue to patrol the fire’s edge and move inward, extinguishing hot spots. Tree fallers are also deployed as part of the BC Wildfire Service teams. An area restriction order remains in effect until at least Oct. 3 for an area that includes Bear Creek Provincial Park.

The McDougall Creek wildfire was discovered on Aug. 15 and two days later, on Aug. 17 it blew up into an inferno, driven by strong winds. The fire swept north along Okanagan Lake before turning back south, destroying homes and other structures on close to 200 properties. At the height of the wildfire emergency people were forced to evacuate roughly 10,000 properties in and around West Kelowna.

Residents seeking wildfire recovery and support information, including the most up to date hours of operation, can visit the Resiliency Centre online here.