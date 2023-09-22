Boil water notice downgraded in West Kelowna

Photo: City of West Kelowna

West Kelowna has downgraded the boil water notice for the Rose Valley-Lakeview water system to a water quality advisory.

Under a water quality advisory, children, the elderly and those with weakened immunity must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables and dishes.

View the water quality map here to confirm if your property is in the affected service area.

The bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads provides a safe, alternative source of drinking water. Customers can use the touch-free filling station free during the advisory.