Jillian Harris releases second cookbook

Photo: Charlotte Nip Fraiche Food, Fuller Hearts is the new cookbook from Jillian Harris and Tori Wesszer.

Jillian Harris has had an eventful summer.

Not only did she have to evacuate her West Kelowna farm because of the McDougall Lake wildfire, she’s also been busy promoting a new book.

Fraiche Food, Fuller Hearts is the follow up to Fraiche Food, Full Hearts, which Harris also co-wrote with fellow influencer, dietician and her cousin Tori Wesszer.

The recipes are “inspired by cozy memories of those sweet, simple days enjoying wholesome meals together with their large close-knit family,” says a synopsis from publisher Penguin Random House Canada.

The cookbook features beloved classics with a modern, often plant-forward twist “inspired by the smart hacks their moms and granny used to whip up memorable, easy-to-make meals.”

You’ll find recipes like Tropical Tofu Bowls, Carrot Cake Breakfast Cookies and Baked Crispy Cauliflower Sandwiches alongside Bear Bread and Lazy Daisy Cake.

Last month Harris posted a series of Instagram Stories about her experiences during the height of the McDougall Creek wildfire, talking about how she had to evacuate her home and watching as others lost theirs to the flames.

“Our beautiful little community here in the Okanagan and surrounding areas have experienced a tragic event and heartbreaking losses over the last week,” she wrote in an Aug. 25, 2023 post.

She went on to say, “Watching our community on fire is nothing short of tragic. Feelings of fear as the fire inches closer to your home, panic, helplessness, and then the aftermath of heartbreak and even guilt knowing many have lost their only home and ours was spared.”

She also encouraged her Instagram followers to help those impacted by the fires by donating to Mamas for Mamas. Harris is an ambassador for the Kelowna-based charitable organization.

The hardcover edition of Fraiche Food, Fuller Hearts retails for $45 and it’s currently #12 on Amazon Canada’s best sellers list for cookbooks, food & wine.