Nearly 4,000 customers affected by Westside power outage

Photo: BC Hydro

UPDATE 11:55 a.m.

Power has been restored to much of an affected area of the Westside.

BC Hydro says only 207 customers north of Brens Road are now affected.

Initially, 3,894 customers, including much of Lakeview Heights and Rose Valley lost power shortly after 10 a.m.

Those areas within the City of West Kelowna have now had their power restored.

Those still affected include much of Trader's Cove.

BC Hydro says crews are on the way.

ORIGINAL 11 a.m.

Power is out for 3,894 customers on the Westside.

The widespread outage includes a large area affected by the McDougall Creek wildfire.

Information provided by BC Hydro show power is out over a large portion of Lakeview Heights and Rose Valley, stretching north past Traders Cove.

Much of Westside Road is also included in the outage.

BC Hydro says power went out shortly after 10 a.m.

The cause is unknown and crews are on the way.