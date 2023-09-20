Boil water notice lifted for some residents of West Kelowna

Photo: City of West Kelowna A boil water notice has ended for Sunnyside-Pritchard but remains in effect for the Rose Valley-Lakeview water system.

Residents of the Sunnyside/Pritchard water system don’t need to boil their water anymore.

The City of West Kelowna has rescinded a boil water notice for the community, saying conditions at the source and in the water network have improved. The notice was first issued on Aug. 10.

Residents on the Rose Valley-Lakeview system aren’t as fortunate. A boil water notice continues for them until further notice due to turbidity and watermain flushing.

Watermain flushing is underway to improve conditions within the distribution network and prepare for the completion of the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant later this year.

Anyone on the boil water notice should bring tap water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before drinking. The city also offers a safe alternative for free at the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake Road and Asquith Road. Bring clean bottles or containers for filling.

View the City of West Kelowna water quality map here to confirm if your property is in the remaining affected service area.