More evacuation orders, alerts lift around McDougall Creek wildfire

Photo: BCWS

More evacuation alerts and orders were lifted around the McDougall Creek wildfire Tuesday evening.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations announced it has rescinded evacuation alerts for all properties accessed off Westside Road north of Nahun to south of La Casa.

Alerts were also lifted at 5455 & 5495 Deighton Road and 5625 Westside Road. A list of impacted addresses is here.

An evacuation order has also been partially rescinded, mostly impacting Crown land in the Bear Creek area.

The Bald Range Creek, Bear Lake Road (Bear Main) and Blue Grouse Mountain Road all remain under evacuation order. An interactive map of evacuation zones is below.

The nearly 14,000-hectare McDougall Creek wildfire remains classified as out-of-control despite a number of quiet days on the fire. Some crews have been re-assigned to fight the Glen Lake fire in Peachland.

An area restriction order remains in place for the fire zone, preventing the public from venturing into the area so crews can work. Drones also remain banned from the fire zone.