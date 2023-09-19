Bail hearing for woman facing West Kelowna murder charge pushed to next month

Photo: Colin Dacre Police at the scene of a fatal crash on Aug. 19, 2022. Ka-Mikosit Favelle has now been charged with murder in relation to the crash.

A woman charged with murder in relation to a vehicle crash last year in West Kelowna had a brief court appearance Tuesday.

Ka-Mikosit Favelle, 27, saw her bail hearing adjourned to Oct. 16, with consent of both the Crown and defence. She remains in custody.

Favelle is charged with second degree murder, criminal negligence causing death and dangerous driving causing death in relation to a crash on Horizon Drive on Aug. 19 , 2022.

The incident resulted in the death of Adam Briand-Lawrence.

RCMP have been tight-lipped on the crash since it occurred. It appeared to be a simple motor vehicle collision until a family member of Briand-Lawrence announced on social media that a criminal probe was open.

Police, at the time, called the investigation “complex.”