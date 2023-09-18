Possibility of snow for Okanagan Connector Tuesday

Photo: BC Transportation/file photo

The first snowfall of the season could be just a day away.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of the threat of snow on the Okanagan Connector Tuesday night.

The weather statement calls for the possibility of some snow near the Pennask Summit.

"A low pressure system will spread precipitation to the Southern Interior on Tuesday," the statement reads.

"Freezing levels will lower Tuesday evening close to 1,700 metres allowing the precipitation to possibly fall as snow over Pennask Summit on Highway 97C. Snowfall amounts of two to four centimetres are possible near the summit by Wednesday morning."

Motorist are reminded weather conditions in mountain areas can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Some snow did fall on that area back on July 12.