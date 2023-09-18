Woman arrested for murder in relation to West Kelowna crash

Photo: Colin Dacre Police at the scene of a fatal crash on Aug. 19, 2022. Ka-Mikosit Favelle has now been charged with murder in relation to the crash.

Police have announced a murder charge in relation to a 2022 vehicle crash in West Kelowna.

RCMP said Monday they have arrested Ka-Mikosit Favelle, 27, for second degree murder in relation to a fatal pedestrian and motor vehicle incident that took place on Horizon Drive in West Kelowna in August 2022.

The incident resulted in the death of Adam Briand-Lawrence.

Favelle is charged with second degree murder, criminal negligence causing death and dangerous driving causing death.

The collision on Aug. 19, 2022 resulted in a vehicle in the ditch and on its roof, off of Horizon Drive.

While the incident initially appeared to be a simple crash, a family member took to Facebook days afterwards to announce a criminal investigation was open. RCMP at the time called the file “complex.”

Favelle remains in custody and is scheduled to appear next on Tuesday in Kelowna court.