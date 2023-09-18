West Kelowna Fire Rescue hiring paid-on-call firefighters

Photo: File photo

If you've ever thought of becoming a firefighter, here's your chance.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue is looking for passionate individuals to join their team of paid-on-call firefighters.

In a news release, the fire department said it plans to fill "several positions" in order to increase their paid-on-call team.

Online applications are being accepted until Oct. 15 and training for successful candidates will begin in January 2024.

WKFR provides emergency response, fire prevention and protection and rescue services for the City of West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation.

In support of career firefighters, paid on-call firefighters are professionals who demonstrate a willingness to help, work well as part of a team and are dedicated members of the community. Previous firefighting experience is not required.

The paid on-call training program is a nine-month process comprised of weekday and weekend sessions. A detailed training schedule will be presented at the information session. The training program is designed to give applicants necessary skills to be a paid on-call member with WKFR.